John Cornyn – the whore for big oil

If there is any question about to whom John Cornyn is beholden, his letter to a constituent proves that
John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, whores for big oil and
not for their Texas constituents.
Cornyn’s letter, clearly a form letter, makes it clear that he supports Pruitt and therefore supports pollution and dirty
industries run amok. The letter contains the standard Republican talking points used whoring for the fossil fuel industrial complex. People who are objecting to Biff Tannen’s nominees because they are millionaires or billionaires are misguided; the real issue here is he is nominating people who are the very enemies of the very departments they seek to run. How fitting that Biff nominated Pruitt on “a date that will live in infamy.” Biff’s nominees will be tantamount to the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor because, when we’re done drinking Biff’s water, breathing Pruitt’s air and recovering for Cornyn’s frack-caused earthquakes, people will die.
Frankly, this is a form of treason. These people are sworn to uphold the United States Constitution and in destroying the very government they vowed to protect, they violate their oaths of office. The current political climate and the election results for Congress cast a pessimistic pall over the Capitol.
What form of protest is available for us, given we can’t outbid Cornyn’s political masters who so richly bribe him? I’d suggest taking a look at his contact information and start flooding him with the viewpoints of decent people. And, if anyone seeing this has friends in Michigan, maybe they’d consider sending his office a bottle of Flint water with a note telling him to drink it.
Here is a copy of the body of Cornyn’s letter:
Thank you for contacting me regarding the nomination of Scott Pruitt to serve as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). I appreciate having the benefit of your comments on this important matter.
As you may know, President-elect Trump announced the nomination of Scott Pruitt on December 7, 2016. His nomination will be transmitted to the Senate, where the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works will further consider his nomination. I take seriously the responsibility conferred on the Senate by Article II, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution to provide advice and consent on presidential nominations.
I look forward to supporting Mr. Pruitt as his nomination is considered. Under the Obama Administration, numerous examples show the EPA has overstepped or abused its authority. Mr. Pruitt’s record and experience demonstrate that he is willing and able to rein in federal overreach, promoting economic viability while protecting public health.
I am honored to represent Texas in the United States Senate. Thank you for taking the time to contact me.
Sincerely,
JOHN CORNYN
United States Senator
Editorial Note: Associated Press style rules call for the use of titles or “honorifics” to indicate the roles of people covered in a story or commentary. These titles help readers understand how and where subjects fit into the scheme of things and they offer a modicum of respect. However, respect is earned and in my writings, I will indicate respect either overtly or subtly by using either titles or descriptors. For example, unless the Electoral College comes to its senses, I will not refer to the currently presumed president elect by name or title. When you see Biff Tannen or Biff, you will know to whom I refer. If you don’t, Google the “Back to the Future” films.
