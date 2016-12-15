Keep the pressure on electors

Thursday, December 15, 2016
The Honorable Carlos Cascos
Texas Secretary of State
Capitol Building
1100 Congress, Room 1E.8
Austin, Texas 78701
By FAX 1(512) 475-2761
By FAX 1(512) 475-2811
Dear Mr. Cascos:
I am writing as a registered voter in the state of Texas and a retired journalist who is now working as a media consultant and blogger. I am aware that you are responsible for handling the meeting of the electors next week and running the meeting. (Tex. Elections Code Ann. §§ 192.002, 192.003, 192.004, 192.006, 192.007)
I am writing to ask you — no to beg you — to share the statement to the Texas electors as they vote in the Electoral College.
Thank you very much,
Sincerely,
A Statement to Texas Electors
Ladies and Gentlemen:
I am well aware you are being asked to be what is called “faithless” electors and reject voting for the Republican ticket of Donald J. Trump and Michael Pence. I know I am one of those who wrote you individually with that request. I would now like to address you as a group and repeat my request to reject Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence as president and vice-president. And, I would like to do so by calling you patriotic electors in doing so.
I am sure you have followed the unfolding news that leaves little doubt that the Nov. 8 balloting has been compromised by a Russian incursion into the United States’ cyberspace. Vladimir Putin has himself admitted his direct involvement in this cyberwarfare. Mr. Trump’s public statements have also shown his direct involvement, if not encouragement. These revelations come from our nation’s professionals in the intelligence community — 17 agencies at last count — and are indisputable only if (1) you reject the competence of 17 different military and civilian intelligence agencies and (2) you accept Mr. Trump’s attacks on these agencies as legitimate and valid criticisms. I believe that these intelligence reports are true and I have stated publicly that the evidence leads me to conclude that Mr. Trump is a Manchurian Candidate. The evidence is clear that in collaborating with the Russians, he has committed treason.
I am putting aside any other arguments about Mr. Trump’s character, mental health and policies. I am not asking you to vote for Hillary Clinton. Instead, I am begging you to be patriots of the highest order and stand with Alexander Hamilton as protectors against demagogues and Manchurian Candidates. I beg you to stand with me and millions of Texans, regardless of political views, who consider the integrity of our voting to be one of the holiest of our national sacraments.
