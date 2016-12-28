If you're not a racist but support Trump

So, you’re not a racist, but you accept Trump mocking the disabled.
So, you’re not a racist, but you accept Trump trying to insult an American-born judge by insulting Mexicans.
So, you’re not a racist, but you accept Trump insulting a Gold Star family because they are Muslims.
So, you’re not a racist, but you accept Trump wanting to register Muslims like Hitler did with the Jews in the 1930s before the Holocaust.
So, you’re not a racist, but you accept Trump conspiring with the Russians to rig the
United
States election with propaganda.
So, you’re not a racist, but you accept Trump continually lying, yes lying, about things that are he said, saw and did.
So, you’re not a racist, but you accept Trump assaulting women of all ages and grabbing their genitals.
So, you’re not a racist, but you accept Trump’s extramarital affairs as he represents the party of family values.
So, you’re not a racist, but you accept Trump as a good businessman, even as he stiffs people who he hires.
So, you’re not a racist, but you accept Trump as a businessman whose enterprises fail and he lies about it.
So, you’re not a racist, but you accept Trump committing fraud with
. Trump University
So, you’re not a racist, but you accept Trump for criticizing outsourcing jobs while he does the very same thing.
So, you’re not a racist, but you accept Trump when he won’t read security briefings and lets his un-vetted children in on high level government meetings.
So, you’re not a racist, but you accept Trump appointing people to his cabinet who want to destroy the very agencies he wants them to head.
So, you’re not a racist, but you accept Trump and his children setting up a pay-for-access deal.
So, you’re not a racist, but you accept Trump embracing the support of white nationalists and the KKK.
So, you’re not a racist, but you accept Trump . . .
So, if you’re not a racist, what are you?
