To Mac with love

Mac, these are for you. I’ve collected these memes because they reflect the Republicans and what you represent. You’re on several House committees that would give you information on the Russian hacking. You’re in a position to know the facts. You have never taken a public stance on your Donald Trump but now is the time to do so. We know McConnell tried to hide this and in my estimation that behavior makes him an accessory to the treason Trump has clearly committed.
Most of the people who support you in your district are good, decent people; and, most of them are honest and want honest government. You owe it to them to show some backbone now.
No comments:
Post a Comment