Trumpenstein

A journalist colleague in New Mexico posed the question about the presumptive president-elect, “Who is this guy?”
Here is my answer:
I am guessing this guy is the corporatist tool of the Koch brothers and every other multi-national corroboration that wants to return the U.S. to the age of the Robber Barons. Everything he has done will hurt the poor and the middle class, destroy the parts of the government that levels the playing fields or that protects the populace from the consequences of corporate greed.
Taken to its ultimate extreme, there will be an entirely free market with the predictable results. Oh, and learn Russian as a second language.
Who is this guy? He is a Manchurian Candidate, a traitor. That’s who he is.
