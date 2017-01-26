Thursday, January 26, 2017

Let's bring it to his doorstep

Reports floating around the Web indicate that Ted Cruz, the junior senator from Texas who is owned by the right wing racist interests, has made it difficult for his own constituents to contact his office. To be clear, I have not confirmed these reports; and, I think that blocking citizen contact violates his oath of office to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.


So, just in case those reports are true, I have posted two local Houston addresses where people who want to either send mail or protest in front of his properties can rally. Of course, Cruz isn’t there, but that’s OK. We send a message that he can run but he can’t hide from the people who pay his salary and benefits — excluding, of course, the legal bribes.

CRUZ HEIDI S & RAFAEL E
3208 ELLA LEE LN
HOUSTON TX 77019

or

3333 ALLEN PKY # 1906
HOUSTON TX 77019

If anyone can find the Washington address for John Cornyn, the other conspirator against the good people of the U.S., I will be glad to post it, as well as his Texas home address, which I couldn’t find.


