Let's bring it to his doorstep

Reports floating around the Web indicate that Ted Cruz, the junior senator from
Texas who is owned by the right wing racist
interests, has made it difficult for his own constituents to contact his
office. To be clear, I have not confirmed these reports; and, I think that
blocking citizen contact violates his oath of office to protect and defend the
U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.
So, just in case those reports are true, I have posted two local
addresses where people who want to either send mail or protest in front of his
properties can rally. Of course, Cruz isn’t there, but that’s OK. We send a
message that he can run but he can’t hide from the people who pay his salary
and benefits — excluding, of course, the legal bribes. Houston
CRUZ HEIDI S & RAFAEL
E
3208 ELLA LEE LN
HOUSTON TX 77019
3208 ELLA LEE LN
or
3333 ALLEN PKY # 1906
HOUSTON TX 77019
If anyone can find the
Washington
address for John Cornyn, the other conspirator against the good people of the U.S., I will be glad to post it, as well as his Texas home address,
which I couldn’t find.
No comments:
Post a Comment