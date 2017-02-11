Adios ABC7 Amarillo

I had a great run at ABC7 Amarillo and want to publicly thank former News Director Ryan Hazelwood for trusting me to help with the station’s investigative reporting team.
I also want to publicly thank Niccole Caan and Kendra Hall for accepting my role working with them. Those two young women reflect the best in journalism and I wish them future success. They are part of a robust newsroom that Hazelwood put together. The incoming news director will have a great staff with which to work.
As for me, I turned in my key card Thursday. I’ll miss going into the station. I guess I am now fully retired. Now, it’s onto South Texas.
Well done, George. Let me walk you home.ReplyDelete