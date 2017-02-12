Congrats to Cornyn and his staff

John Cornyn, the senior so-called senator who continues to lie when he says he represents Texans, is famous for those automated replies to emails and letters. I doubt the big bribers, uh, campaign
The choice of Betsey DeVos as Secretary of Education is based on the goal of destroying the United States’ public school system. So 45’s choice of a major bribe mistress of the GOP is a perfect reflection his, Steve Bannon’s and their corporatist allies’ disgraceful agenda. Also, like so many Republicans, Cornpone wanted to hide from the #resist! people who, unlike him, care about the nation’s children. I was one of those who tried to get Cornhole to represent those who can‘t afford to bribe him.
Hence his and his staff’s sterling response:
Dear DeVos Schwarz:
Thank you for contacting me regarding the Secretary of the Department of Education, Betsy DeVos. I appreciate having the benefit of your comments on this matter.
As you may know, President Trump announced the nomination of Betsy DeVos on November 23, 2016. I take seriously the responsibility conferred on the Senate by Article II, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution to provide advice and consent on presidential nominations. After careful deliberation, I supported the nomination of Betsy DeVos because she has devoted much of her life to improving educational outcomes for all students, especially those from low-income families. Secretary DeVos supports accountability for all schools and is committed to implementing the law as written by Congress. As Secretary, she will work to ensure Texas parents and teachers – not Washington bureaucrats – are the ones making education decisions. The Senate confirmed Mrs. DeVos as Secretary of the Department of Education on February 7, 2017.
As a father of two daughters who attended public school, I understand the importance of public education, and you can rest assured that I will do everything in my power to make sure that your concerns are addressed as federal policy regarding public education is discussed during the 115th Congress.
I appreciate having the opportunity to represent Texas in the United States Senate. Thank you for taking the time to contact me.
