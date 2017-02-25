Thornberry, you can run but you can't hide

Mac,
It’s clear that our hard-earned tax money is not only paying for you to hide in your district offices but these dollars are also paying for the tech support to hide from your constituents online. It’s clear that you’re even a bigger coward than Louie Gohmert. The thing is, Mac, you can’t fool some of us. You see, it’s isn’t hard to figure out what you’re doing.
Here is a screenshot of your Facebook page when I access it in an incognito window in Chrome. But, as soon as I log into Facebook, it’s clear your tech support people have figured out how to block me. As you lawyers like to say, “Res ipsa loquitur.” I can only conclude that you want to suppress dissent just like the other fascists in the 45/Bannon administration; and that you’re so thin-skinned that you and your staff are bigger snowflakes than we knew. Or, that those of us with different views haven’t made large enough campaign contributions to gain access to you.
I am part of the resistance. I am part of the voter base that will not stand by and let you and your Republican traitors destroy our republic. I have made a personal vow to do all that I can to make sure that, along with like-minded allies, I can inflict as much political damage on you as possible. Spreading the word of your complicit support for a fascist regime and your silence in the face of that regime’s alliance with Vladimir Putin and the Russians will erode your standing with the right wing base in the Panhandle. Even they have limits.
In the near future, I will move from Amarillo and you will no longer be my so-called representative in the United States House of Representatives. But that won’t change my dedication to the preservation of the republic. Those who may wish to join me in communicating with you will do so on their own accord. They will be able to send mail to your home in Virginia. Yes, the one at 819 Elaine Court, Alexandria, VA 22308. Maybe they will also send mail to you at P.O. Box 1147, Clarendon, TX 79226. And, of course, if people want to visit you, they can do so at 4300 County Road 7A, Clarendon, TX 79226. According to Google maps, it’s here.
You are on the wrong side of history, Mac. Come January 2019, it is my fervent wish that you find honest employment.
