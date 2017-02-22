Where's Mac?

Since Mac Thornberry, our employee, is being insubordinate by not meeting with people in a town hall, here is some information on that might help people find him so they can bring concerns directly to him.
Thornberry’s home address in the district, according to Vote TX, is: 4300 County Road 7A, Clarendon, TX 79226. According to Google maps, it’s here. According to the same website, his phone number is: (806) 371-8183, which isn’t associated with his Amarillo office number on his website.
The DCAD also shows extensive holdings for the Thornberry Ranch LLC.
According to the Donley County Appraisal District, Thornberry has a home at 819 Elaine Court, Alexandria, VA 22308. According to Zillow, this is “a single family home that contains 2,107 sq ft and was built in 1958. It contains 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.” Looking at Google maps on Zillow, Thornberry’s $818,664 house is in a prime neighborhood with a view of the Potomac.
