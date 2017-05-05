Let's dox Mac the Hack

OK, gang, I am taking a quick break to post something for my friends in the Panhandle. As many know, Mac Thornberry represents the worst of America, a politician bought and paid for by the right wing. He is a Koch sucker. He also just voted to kill the old, the poor and the other “least of them,” no doubt thinking he is a Christian. Those of you who want to let him know how you feel about his representation can’t because he doesn’t want to know. And to that end, he makes it impossible to reach his office.
Don’t despair. George is here. Mac’s palatial digs by the Potomac are at: 819 Elaine Court, Alexandria, VA 22308.
My source for this information is below, with the link cited. I am sure postcards and letters to his home would be heart-warming because that will show how interested his constituents are in him.
As for his local residence, the best I could get from the Donley County appraisal district is: 4300 County Road 7A, Clarendon, TX 79226
This information can also be found at: http://www.amarilloindy.com/2017/02/wheres-mac.html
