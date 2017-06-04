Be very afraid, or pissed

It’s too bad that the New York Times story buried the real information so far down in the article. Here is the key paragraph, “The Republican National Committee, which is in favor of ringless voice mail, goes as far as to argue that prohibiting direct-to-voice-mail messages may be a violation of free speech. Telephone outreach campaigns, it said, are a core part of political activism.”
Given what we’re facing with the corporatist Republican Party, we are vulnerable to this free-for-all. I suggest, for what little it will do, to not only contact the FCC but to also contact the people in Congress.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/03/business/phone-ringless-voicemail-fcc-telemarketer.html
