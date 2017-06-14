Behold the face of ignorance, hate and hypocrisy

Behold, my friends. This is the face of ugly. No, this isn’t an aesthetic judgment. This is the visage of ugly from the inside. This is a face of Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, one of the radicalized Republican leaders in the state.
This is the face of ignorance. It is the face of a man who won’t understand zoology, biology, medicine and the other sciences that bring us our well-being. This is the face of the man who would rather promote foster fossil fuels over sustainable, clean wind and solar energy, denying the science of global warming. This is the man who would rather let women die from a pregnancy gone wrong than her and her doctor use science to save lives. This is the man who refuses to understand that sexual preference and gender identity are based in neuroscience, not religious doctrine. This is the face of a man, despite is legal training from a fine school, believes that Christian doctrine overrides the United States and Texas constitutions.
This is the face of hate and intolerance. This is face of the man who would let the pollution from fossil fuels wreak havoc on people’s health and our climate because he doesn’t care for people, only the corporations. This is the face of a man who will not shed a tear for the tragedy of a lost child. Or for the mother and child born with disability; or poverty; or illness. This is the face of the man who, in denying science, treats people with different gender identities or preferences as non-humans.
This is the face of hypocrisy. This is the face of the man who posts Bible verses and religious doctrine on his social media pages, but who rejects the very message of the deity he claims to revere as a savior. This is the face of a man who was crippled in an accident and won a big settlement then backed measures to deny others the same benefits he got from the legal l system. This is the face of a man who wants to get even with the trees for his injury. This is the face of a man who claims to back small government but continues to expand its reach into our privates.
This is the face of a radicalized right wing in American politics — and the hand that shows his loyalty to Donald Putin Bannon, the 45th occupant as the president of the United States. Look at that curled thumb and forefinger, an imitation of the same gesture the Liar-in-Chief Oval Office narcissistic psychopath makes to sell his ignorance and hate.
Remember these faces in 2018 and 2020.
