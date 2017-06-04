Dems: Stop bringing knives to the gunfight

The Washington Post and The Hill are posting opinion pieces whose writers as basically saying that Hillary Clinton needs to stop talking bitterly and publicly about the 2016 election; and to stop blaming everyone but herself. While I opine that the advice is good for Clinton and the Democratic Party, I believe people are looking at the short view and missing a larger point.
The right-wing has successfully waged a 40-year war, including brilliant agit-prop, against the progressive movement. The use of gerrymandering and voter suppression, religion and hot-button social issues, hate radio and cable and the business/oligarchy funding the efforts coalesced around the Trump campaign.
They couldn’t or wouldn’t stop Obama, for whatever reasons; but as a brand, the Clintons had given them plenty of fodder. And, in the background, the progressives thought going high was more effective than going low. When the Dems ran Hillary, the party sailed into the perfect storm and the sense of entitlement (it’s time for a woman president) overlooked the long view realities of the baited and waiting trap.
Now it’s time to up the ante with the progressives going as low as the right wing. They need to stop bringing a knife to a gunfight. Recognize, this is a war. The only way now to overcome the corporatist GOP and Republican politicians shutting off their phones and town halls is to bring the fight to their doorsteps by doxing these Republicans, demonstrating peacefully, but loudly, in front of their homes in DC or district. The message? You can't hide.
I hope the progressives have learned the lesson.
