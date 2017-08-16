A pledge of resistance

In case you are unclear on where I stand let me be perfectly clear:
• I will not forget how badly he and so many others treated former President Barack Obama for EIGHT YEARS...
• I will not "work together" to privatize Medicare, cut Social Security and Medicaid.
• I will not "work together" to remove civil rights from ANYONE.
• I will not "work together" to destroy marriage equality and make it a state’s right to deny love between two people.
• I will not "work together" to allow men to make choices about a woman's own body, or to restrict health care for women.
• I will not "work together" to deny health care to people who need it.
• I will not "work together" to increase the profits of the insurance companies.
• I will not "work together" to deny medical coverage to people on the basis of an alleged or actual "pre-existing condition."
• I will not "work together" to build a wall.
• I will not "work together" to persecute Muslims.
• I will not "work together" to shut out refugees from countries where we destabilized their governments, so that we could have something more agreeable to our oligarchy.
• I will not "work together" to lower taxes on the 1%.
• I will not "work together" to increase taxes on the middle class and poor.
• I will not "work together" to help Trump use the Presidency to line his pockets and those of his cronies.
• I will not "work together" to weaken and demolish environmental protection.
• I will not "work together" to sell American lands, especially National Parks, to companies which then despoil those lands.
• I will not "work together" to enable the killing in any way of whole species of animals just because they are predators, or inconvenient for a few, or because some people want to get their thrills killing them.
• I will not "work together" to waste trillions more on our military when we already have the strongest in the world.
• I will not "work together" to alienate countries that have been our allies for as long as I have been alive.
• I will not "work together" to slash funding for education.
• I will not "work together" to take basic assistance from people who are at the bottom of the socioeconomic ladder.
• I will not "work together" to allow torture and "black op" prison sites.
• I will not "work together" to "take their oil."
• I will not "work together" to get rid of common sense regulations on guns.
• I will not "work together" to eliminate the minimum wage.
• I will not "work together" to support so-called "Right To Work" laws, or undermine, weaken or destroy Unions in any way.
• I will not "work together" to suppress scientific research, be it on climate change, fracking, or any other issue where a majority of scientists agree that Trump and his supporters are wrong on the facts.
• I will not "work together" to increase the number of nations that have nuclear weapons.
• I will not "work together" to put even more "big money" into politics.
• I will not "work together" to violate the Geneva Convention.
• I will not "work together" to give the Ku Klux Klan, the Nazi Party and white supremacists a seat at the table, or to normalize their hatred.
• I will not "work together" to increase voter suppression.
• I will not "work together" to normalize tyranny.
• I will not “work together” to eliminate or reduce ethical oversite at any level of government.
• I will not "work together" with anyone who is, or admires, tyrants and dictators who murder their opposition.
• I will not "work together" with Trump because I will not allow a man and his henchmen to feed upon the fears of the populace, blaming minorities for their condition or their inability to thrive.
This is the line, and I am drawing it.
• I will stand for honesty, love, respect for all living beings, and for the compassion and humanity that is the center of Life itself.
• I will use my voice and my hands, to reach out to the uninformed, and to anyone who will LISTEN for what's really so dangerous about Trump, his friends and the Big Lie they spin to the world:
• I will remind people that "winning", "being great again", "rich" or even "beautiful" are nothing more than code words for oligarchy, plutocracy and corporatocracy and that others are sacrificed to further and glorify their existence.
PS: If you agree, please copy and re-post (we understand this results in larger numbers of people seeing a post), and if you can, sign your name below ours and add your state.
Consider this an opportunity to make a declaration of commitment, in becoming part of The Resistance.
