Will Charlottesville bring us to our senses?

If I can wish for Charlottesville to be anything, I wish it becomes the watershed moment when the good and decent people wake up to who and what Trump is. And, it’s not just Trump. It’s Bannon and Miller and the other right-wing radicals in his administration. That includes miscreants like Pruitt, and Price and — God help us — Rick Perry.
I wrote a post in my Amarillo Independent blog on Dec. 23, 2016. I am honored that a friend in New Hampshire with a large following shared it. I am providing the link here, not as a self-aggrandizement (as I noted in the post itself), but as a complement or supplement to your two posts on the Charlottesville events. The takeaway in my blog post isn’t so much the prediction as it is the advice on how to counter what we’re seeing before us.
http://www.amarilloindy.com/2016/12/how-much-is-trump-like-hitler.html?spref=fb
