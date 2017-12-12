For every season.

I’ve been a journalist in some form or another since 1996, proudly being part of the only craft with specific protection in the United States Constitution. More than half of that time, I’ve either reported or blogged in Amarillo. For all the rabble rousing I did in that city, I did so because I felt my contributions would make Amarillo a better place to live.
No matter the outcome of my persuasions, the things Amarillo could never give me, as I aged, were warmer winters; nor, could its location bring me closer to family in central and south Texas or to reasonable air and train service to family in New England. Additionally, deep family ties in Victoria made this small city our first choice for full retirement.
I’ve withdrawn from Amarillo incrementally. We bought our house in Victoria in January, but circumstances made the move a seven-month transition. Now, the transition is complete and it’s time to withdraw from The Amarillo Independent as a blog. I will no longer post to this page, nor will I post or use the Indy’s Facebook page. I’ll not tweet from Indy Twitter account.
I will continue to blog in two places. My personal blog is the Quintessential Curmudgeon. I am also a community blogger at the VictoriaAdvocate. I invite you to follow me there.
No comments:
Post a Comment