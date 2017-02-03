Friday, February 3, 2017

The mindset of the fascists



Some of us often wonder about the minds of the right-wingers who support Cheato-in-Chief Trump/Bannon and his Fascist/Neo-Nazi accomplices in their treason. Well, I’m no skull jockey, but I have some former Facebook friends who are Trumpettes who will not open their eyes or their minds. They are either incapable of decoding the language of propaganda; or, if they can decode the language, they support the goals that the fascists would achieve.
Normally, I wouldn’t call people out like this, but as I’ve said before, this is war — it is a fight to the sanctity of American ideals and the United States Constitution. And, the Republicans, with the exception of a very view, are either fully supporting the Nazi takeover or complicit in it by their silence. They refuse to learn from history and by so doing, put the safety of everybody at risk.
So, here is the Facebook thread started by the wife of an Amarillo city councilman. Take a read and then understand with whom and with what we are dealing if we want to RESIST! and understand what an uphill fight it is. On the other hand, let’s also take heart that the majority of voters don’t support the Nazi regime and as the Fascists’ agenda becomes clear, a vast majority realize what a horrible mistake this election was.

Friday, January 27, 2017

Now they want to do something

All of a sudden we're getting these Facebook posts from democratic politicians asking for our help, and of course a contribution, to push back on the Trump / Putin Administration.

Where were they and the Democratic party leadership when we needed them?

Where was the Democratic party leadership when we knew that Bernie Sanders could play a major role in beating Trump?

Where was the Democratic party leadership when it was clear the Hillary Clinton had been so damaged by the Republican propaganda machine that we knew she couldn't win?

Where was the Democratic party leadership when it might have convinced Hillary Clinton to choose Bernie Sanders as a running mate?

Despite being an independent, Sanders was loyal to the Democratic party after the primaries, despite the screwing that he got from the Democratic party leadership. I'm not saying that people pushing back against Trump and Putin aren't doing the right things, but where is our payoff for being loyal?

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Let's bring it to his doorstep

Reports floating around the Web indicate that Ted Cruz, the junior senator from Texas who is owned by the right wing racist interests, has made it difficult for his own constituents to contact his office. To be clear, I have not confirmed these reports; and, I think that blocking citizen contact violates his oath of office to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.

Monday, January 23, 2017

Olbermann: Trump is crazy and must resign

Sunday, January 22, 2017

Supporting action against Trump

Saturday, January 21, 2017

Dave the AGN dolt strikes again

This is an entire paragraph from Dave Henry’s little column in the Saturday Amarillo Globe-News:

Liberal Logic: I saw video Friday afternoon of criminals breaking windows at a Starbucks — one has to assume as some form of asinine protest of Donald Trump. These vandals may have been under the impression they were taking out their frustrations on “the man” — a symbol of capitalism and GOP success. Problem is, Starbucks ownership leans to the left. Howard Schultz, CEO of Starbucks, endorsed Hillary Clinton in September. Facts and reality do not matter to some so-called “progressives.”

I want to point something out. Henry wrote “… one has to assume …” as though it is a key fact and the basis for which he deduces that rioters were attacking a Starbucks. No one is going to defend the rioting. But, can anyone defend Henry?

Hey, Dave, you dolt, one doesn’t have to assume anything about their motivation. Now do you know what impression they were under? Did you talk to the criminals? Or was your little spew based on divine inspiration? Didn’t think so.


How fitting that I can paraphrase you: Facts and reality do not matter to Dave Henry and Republicans.
And so it begins. Is it too late?

As millions of women marched nationwide the day after the coronation of the most corrupt, racist, misogynistic fascist president since Richard Nixon by a failed electoral system, Donald TrumPutin
and his cabal have begun their destruction of America.

Hours after the end of the swearing-in, TrumPutin’s first executive action was to roll back a provision for homeowners that will cost lower and middle-class borrowers billions of dollars a year. These animals have scrubbed progressive pages from the White House website. News reports tell us that Canadians coming to participate in the women’s march of been stopped at the border. The animals in TrumPutin’s herd ordered National Park Service to stop tweeting until further notice after showing the crowds at the inauguration were lower than President Biff Tannen claimed.

