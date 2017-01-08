Sunday, January 8, 2017

Pushing hate, propaganda and ignorance are not Amarillo values

The intellectually impaired leadership at the Amarillo Globe-News has once again trotted out evidence that they are stooges for their Morris Communications overlords instead of members of the
Amarillo community. This time the right wing propaganda outlet joined the Texas Republican leadership in rooting around in our genitals instead of tending to the needs of the state’s citizens. The editorial in the Jan. 8, 2017 edition is another attack on human decency and compassion clearly reflecting right wing philosophy by treating the term “political correctness” as though it’s a derogatory.

The editorial board, whatever that is at this former newspaper, has decided to support the sexually obsessed Dan Patrick’s so-called bathroom bill, also known as Senate Bill 6. The measure would require those using public restrooms to do so according to the gender listed on their birth certificate. It would also force businesses to adhere to Patrick’s perversion of compassion instead of showing enlightened kindness.
Sunday, January 1, 2017

Happy New Year?


For many, no lamentations for the end of 2016. It was a year that future historians — if we have a future — will call a watershed year.

It will mark the end of the two terms for our first non-Caucasian United States president. Barack Obama’s term brought us eight years of an incredibly dignified and elegant First Family as role models for the achievements born of intelligence and hard work. It brought us positive, albeit flawed, public policy progress that reflected a view of human decency and kindness.

It was a year of obsession with popular culture, with the media consumed by the cult of celebrity. It was a year that brought us the ruins of a once great and powerful media brought to its knees by the decade’s long galactic shift in the underpinnings of the news industry’s business model, the Internet and corporate alliances with the dark forces of politics. It brought us a rejection of science and propaganda — all disguised as legitimate news sources. It was the teeth-rattling climax to an anti-intellectual, long-term plan to dumb down our population and eliminate critical thinking.
Wednesday, December 28, 2016

If you're not a racist but support Trump

So, you’re not a racist, but you accept Trump mocking the disabled.

So, you’re not a racist, but you accept Trump trying to insult an American-born judge by insulting Mexicans.

So, you’re not a racist, but you accept Trump insulting a Gold Star family because they are Muslims.

Friday, December 23, 2016

How much is Trump like Hitler?

So rarely do I read something online that stops me in my tracks and immediately demands I take action as a result. But two friends, both of whom I know in real life, posted this link and it arrived on my Facebook feed literally moments ago. It’s from Tablet, and the title is “What to Do about Trump? The Same Thing My Grandfather Did in 1930s Vienna.” It is a must-read, especially for those of Jewish, Muslim and non-Christian backgrounds and their friends and families.

About two weeks after the election, I wrote about me and my family’s Austrian Jewish background. In short, despite being a baptized and confirmed Episcopalian, I am ethnically and by Jewish law, a Jew. Like Liel Leibovitz’s grandfather, my parents and some of the other family saw the Nazi genocide against the Jews — and others — coming and they fled Europe. The family members who stayed behind joined those as the cinders and smoke of Hitler’s ethnic cleansing.

Those in public discourse comparing and paralleling Donald Trump’s rise to the United States presidency with the rise of the Third Reich are correct. The fact is that people will discount Leibovitz and me and even assert Godwin’s Law. But the danger to the world is clear and present. I implore my readers to do two things RIGHT NOW.

First, go to this link and read Leibovitz again. Second, I beg you, circulate this blog post as widely as you can — not to aggrandize me, but to help people understand what we’re facing.

Leibovitz, directly tells us what we must do:

· “The first, and most obvious, is this: Treat every poisoned word as a promise.”

· “Do that, and a second principle follows closely: You should treat people like adults, which means respecting them enough to demand that they understand the consequences of their actions. Explaining away or excusing the actions of others isn’t your job.”

· “Which leads me to the third principle, the one hardest to grasp: Refuse to accept what’s going on as the new normal. Not now, not ever.”

Remember what we — the civilized world — said after World War II, “Never again.” Have we forgotten the Holocaust so quickly?

One final point and one final plea from me:

First, after much prayer, thought and consideration it deeply pains me to have to tell my real and virtual friends who voted for Trump for whatever reason or self-justification that you have endorsed an atrocity that transcends my friendship. I love to celebrate differences and, as many of you know, like civil discourse even though I sometimes get angry enough to be a bit crude. But, there is literally no discourse of any kind that can justify a vote for someone who borders on the anti-Christ. Whatever follows from that for us, so be it.

Second, for those of you of a like mind, please join me a fighting back in any way we can legally. While I don’t like the word “fighting” in the political context, in this case it applies because that’s what we must do. I also don’t like the notion of lumping all Republicans into this basket and I am saddened that I have to. So, my TRM — Trump Resistance Movement, which already exists on Facebook — includes Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas; Dan Patrick, the lieutenant governor; Ken Paxton, the crooked attorney general; and, other Republican elected officials who have stayed quiet about Trump.

In a little more than 24 hours, Jews and Christians will celebrate some of the most cherished and sacred days of their faith. And yet, we face something horribly antithetical to all of mankind’s faiths. Think about that.
Sunday, December 18, 2016

The Manchurian Candidate, Part Deaux

See, folks, even Vladimir knows I'm right.


Friday, December 16, 2016

John Cornyn – the whore for big oil

If there is any question about to whom John Cornyn is beholden, his letter to a constituent proves that
John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, whores for big oil and 
not for their Texas constituents.
bribery is alive and well with this senator from Texas. A Facebook friend wrote Cornyn about his concerns over the nomination of Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

Cornyn’s letter, clearly a form letter, makes it clear that he supports Pruitt and therefore supports pollution and dirty 
industries run amok. The letter contains the standard Republican talking points used whoring for the fossil fuel industrial complex. People who are objecting to Biff Tannen’s nominees because they are millionaires or billionaires are misguided; the real issue here is he is nominating people who are the very enemies of the very departments they seek to run. How fitting that Biff nominated Pruitt on “a date that will live in infamy.” Biff’s nominees will be tantamount to the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor because, when we’re done drinking Biff’s water, breathing Pruitt’s air and recovering for Cornyn’s frack-caused earthquakes, people will die.

Thursday, December 15, 2016

Keep the pressure on electors

Each state has its own way of handling its role in the Electoral College. Here is a summary of law about presidential electors from the National Association of Secretaries of State. There is still time to convey your concerns to your state's electors. Here is what I wrote this morning:





