Friday, February 3, 2017
The mindset of the fascists
Some of us often wonder about the minds of the right-wingers who support Cheato-in-Chief Trump/Bannon and his Fascist/Neo-Nazi accomplices in their treason. Well, I’m no skull jockey, but I have some former Facebook friends who are Trumpettes who will not open their eyes or their minds. They are either incapable of decoding the language of propaganda; or, if they can decode the language, they support the goals that the fascists would achieve.
Normally, I wouldn’t call people out like this, but as I’ve said before, this is war — it is a fight to the sanctity of American ideals and the United States Constitution. And, the Republicans, with the exception of a very view, are either fully supporting the Nazi takeover or complicit in it by their silence. They refuse to learn from history and by so doing, put the safety of everybody at risk.
So, here is the Facebook thread started by the wife of an Amarillo city councilman. Take a read and then understand with whom and with what we are dealing if we want to RESIST! and understand what an uphill fight it is. On the other hand, let’s also take heart that the majority of voters don’t support the Nazi regime and as the Fascists’ agenda becomes clear, a vast majority realize what a horrible mistake this election was.
Friday, January 27, 2017
Now they want to do something
All of a sudden we're getting these Facebook posts from democratic politicians asking for our help, and of course a contribution, to push back on the Trump / Putin Administration.
Where were they and the Democratic party leadership when we needed them?
Where was the Democratic party leadership when we knew that Bernie Sanders could play a major role in beating Trump?
Where was the Democratic party leadership when it was clear the Hillary Clinton had been so damaged by the Republican propaganda machine that we knew she couldn't win?
Where was the Democratic party leadership when it might have convinced Hillary Clinton to choose Bernie Sanders as a running mate?
Despite being an independent, Sanders was loyal to the Democratic party after the primaries, despite the screwing that he got from the Democratic party leadership. I'm not saying that people pushing back against Trump and Putin aren't doing the right things, but where is our payoff for being loyal?