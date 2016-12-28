So rarely do I read something online that stops me in my
tracks and immediately demands I take action as a result. But two friends, both
of whom I know in real life, posted this link
and it arrived on my Facebook feed literally moments ago. It’s from Tablet, and
the title is “What to Do about Trump? The Same Thing My Grandfather Did in 1930s
Vienna.” It is a must-read, especially for those of Jewish, Muslim and
non-Christian backgrounds and their friends and families.
About two weeks after the election, I wrote
about me and my family’s Austrian Jewish background. In short, despite being a baptized
and confirmed Episcopalian, I am ethnically and by Jewish law, a Jew. Like Liel
Leibovitz’s grandfather, my parents and some of the other family saw the Nazi
genocide against the Jews — and others — coming and they fled Europe. The
family members who stayed behind joined those as the cinders and smoke of
Hitler’s ethnic cleansing.
Those in public discourse comparing and paralleling Donald
Trump’s rise to the United States presidency with the rise of the Third Reich
are correct. The fact is that people will discount Leibovitz and me and even
assert Godwin’s Law
. But
the danger to the world is clear and present. I implore my readers to do two
things RIGHT NOW.
First, go to this
link
and read Leibovitz again. Second, I beg you, circulate this blog post
as widely as you can — not to aggrandize me, but to help people understand what
we’re facing.
Leibovitz, directly tells us what we must do:
·
“The first, and most obvious, is this: Treat every poisoned word as a promise.”
·
“Do that, and a second principle follows closely: You should treat people like
adults, which means respecting them enough to demand that they understand the
consequences of their actions. Explaining away or excusing the actions of
others isn’t your job.”
·
“Which leads me to the third principle, the one hardest to grasp: Refuse to
accept what’s going on as the new normal. Not now, not ever.”
Remember what we — the civilized world — said after World
War II, “Never again.” Have we forgotten the Holocaust so quickly?
One final point and one final plea from me:
First, after much prayer, thought and consideration it
deeply pains me to have to tell my real and virtual friends who voted for Trump
for whatever reason or self-justification that you have endorsed an atrocity that
transcends my friendship. I love to celebrate differences and, as many of you
know, like civil discourse even though I sometimes get angry enough to be a bit
crude. But, there is literally no discourse of any kind that can justify a vote
for someone who borders on the anti-Christ. Whatever follows from that for us,
so be it.
Second, for those of you of a like mind, please join me a
fighting back in any way we can legally. While I don’t like the word “fighting”
in the political context, in this case it applies because that’s what we must
do. I also don’t like the notion of lumping all Republicans into this basket and
I am saddened that I have to. So, my TRM — Trump Resistance Movement, which
already exists on Facebook — includes Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas; Dan
Patrick, the lieutenant governor; Ken Paxton, the crooked attorney general;
and, other Republican elected officials who have stayed quiet about Trump.
In a little more than 24 hours, Jews and Christians will
celebrate some of the most cherished and sacred days of their faith. And yet,
we face something horribly antithetical to all of mankind’s faiths. Think about
that.